Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (LON:RMM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 26.40 ($0.34). Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at GBX 26 ($0.34), with a volume of 332,514 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04. The stock has a market cap of £30.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 29.99.

In other Rambler Metals and Mining news, insider Priya Patil acquired 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £2,101.34 ($2,745.41).

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

