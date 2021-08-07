Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RPD. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $112.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,625 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $468,281.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566 shares in the company, valued at $8,538,619.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,311. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Rapid7 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

