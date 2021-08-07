Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.090-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$524 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $503.43 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.09) EPS.

Rapid7 stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.49. The stock had a trading volume of 481,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,920. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPD. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.64.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $386,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,548,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,311 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

