Rapids (RPD) Price Tops $0.0343 on Top Exchanges

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Rapids coin can currently be purchased for $0.0343 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rapids has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Rapids has a market capitalization of $366,045.38 and approximately $96,006.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 16,719,886 coins and its circulating supply is 10,662,577 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Rapids Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

