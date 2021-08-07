Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

RTLR stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rattler Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

