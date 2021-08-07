Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $10.09, but opened at $10.64. Rattler Midstream shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 743 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTLR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.86.

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 4.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 7.04%. Research analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

