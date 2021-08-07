Raymond James Boosts Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $245.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MSI. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.14.

MSI traded up $6.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.52. 1,252,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.12. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $140.21 and a one year high of $231.89.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,959 shares of company stock worth $3,043,955 over the last ninety days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

