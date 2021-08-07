Raymond James Raises EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target to $51.00

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

EVTC stock opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.99.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 27.07%. Equities analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1,685.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

