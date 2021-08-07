Raymond James Raises Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to C$40.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FINGF. CIBC lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.81.
FINGF stock opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. Finning International has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81.
Finning International Company Profile
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.
