Raymond James Raises L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $250.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $233.77.

LHX stock opened at $231.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $232.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,271,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

