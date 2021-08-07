Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $660,000 Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,345,000 after purchasing an additional 143,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hasbro by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,864,000 after buying an additional 205,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,622,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hasbro by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,700,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,412,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $139,780,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,295 shares of company stock valued at $27,695,647. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $97.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

