Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,873 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $495,884,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at $239,153,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at $199,493,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at $170,955,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 101.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $330,774,000 after buying an additional 2,616,278 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $755,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,307 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TWTR opened at $67.37 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 143.34 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. OTR Global upgraded Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

