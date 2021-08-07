Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $821,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 596.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 924.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $197.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.92. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $139.37 and a 1 year high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

