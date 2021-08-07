Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 2,536 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.21. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $49.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.