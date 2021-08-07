Raymond James Upgrades Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) to “Outperform”

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Enerflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47. Enerflex has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $7.49.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.