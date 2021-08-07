Raymond James Weighs in on Finning International Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Finning International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FTT. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.83.

FTT stock opened at C$33.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$19.14 and a 1 year high of C$35.00. The stock has a market cap of C$5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.98.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total transaction of C$40,832.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,005,864.80. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$30.61 per share, with a total value of C$290,814.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,645,834.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Finning International’s payout ratio is 53.59%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

