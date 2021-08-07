Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Rayonier updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.570 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.51-$0.57 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RYN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,191. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.51. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.27 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RYN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $133,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,437.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $7,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,703.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

