RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. RBC Bearings updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

ROLL stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.61. 67,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,015. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.51.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROLL shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.00.

In other news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total transaction of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

