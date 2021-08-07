RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 49,058 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of RCI Hospitality worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 676.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RICK opened at $68.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $614.43 million, a PE ratio of 81.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.59.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.35. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 5.93%. Analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

RCI Hospitality Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

