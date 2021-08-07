RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $65.36. RCI Hospitality shares last traded at $64.92, with a volume of 46,949 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $614.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 5.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.