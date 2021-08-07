Reach (LON:RCH) Hits New 1-Year High at $409.50

Reach plc (LON:RCH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 409.50 ($5.35) and last traded at GBX 397 ($5.19), with a volume of 3067023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 389 ($5.08).

Separately, Numis Securities upped their target price on shares of Reach from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Reach alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 296.46. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Reach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.22%.

About Reach (LON:RCH)

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Reach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.