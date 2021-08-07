RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. RealNetworks updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ RNWK traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 656,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,129. The firm has a market cap of $88.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. RealNetworks has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RealNetworks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 171,801.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of RealNetworks worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of RealNetworks in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

