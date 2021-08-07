Recro Pharma (REPH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Recro Pharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:REPH opened at $1.89 on Friday. Recro Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

