Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 167,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

NYSE:STWD opened at $25.68 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.