Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,444 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $118.21 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $75.98 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.98. The company has a market capitalization of $613.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

