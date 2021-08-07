Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 666 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 8,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 242,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $57,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $1,114,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $256.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.65. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $195.07 and a one year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

