Red Door Wealth Management LLC Makes New $145,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 20,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $77.36 and a twelve month high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

