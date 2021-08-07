Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,462 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 222,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VXF stock opened at $187.90 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $122.45 and a 52-week high of $190.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.05.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.