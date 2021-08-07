Red Door Wealth Management LLC Takes $164,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in International Paper by 2.3% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IP traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.89. 1,729,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,923. International Paper has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

Several research firms have commented on IP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.