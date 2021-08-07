Red Door Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FundX Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 108,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,701,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 256,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,775,000 after buying an additional 21,072 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $127.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.85. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

