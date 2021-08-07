Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Position Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 39.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 386,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,988,000 after buying an additional 77,240 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,019,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after buying an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Shares of RRR opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $46.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.99.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

