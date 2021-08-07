Redd Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,411.92 or 1.00314807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00032001 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006306 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00074597 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000820 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00010576 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

