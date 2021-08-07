Refereum (RFR) Price Reaches $0.0121 on Top Exchanges

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Refereum has a market cap of $60.63 million and $14.47 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00054713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.10 or 0.00851616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00099524 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00040506 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

Refereum is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

