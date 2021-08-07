Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives $63.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.25.

REG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.40. 985,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,488. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,521 shares of company stock worth $1,252,997 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,615,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 3,442.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,609,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,256,000 after buying an additional 1,563,750 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 9,649.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,561,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,529,000 after buying an additional 1,545,078 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 28.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,720,000 after purchasing an additional 989,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $35,998,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.