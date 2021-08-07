Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.74 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RGA. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

RGA opened at $121.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.21. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,836,000 after acquiring an additional 256,473 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,278,000 after purchasing an additional 281,277 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,484,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,132,000 after buying an additional 110,447 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,394,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,734,000 after buying an additional 134,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,984,000 after buying an additional 23,601 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.