Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $117.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Reinsurance Group's second-quarter earnings beat estimates. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. It steadily benefits from a mix of organic and transactional opportunities. Its niche position in reinsurance markets and expansion of international footprint are positives. Individual mortality has matured and provides a base for stable earnings. Significant value embedded in in-force business should generate predictable long-term earnings. It is poised to benefit from an improving life reinsurance pricing environment and higher investment income. The company's solid solvency position reflects its ability to make interest payments. However, its higher expenses due to higher claims and operating costs continue to weigh on margins. It expects high claim cost to continue in the remainder of 2021. Poor ROE poses financial risk.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.00.

RGA stock opened at $121.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

