Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.55 price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Relmada Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.89.

NASDAQ RLMD opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.32. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $40.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.39.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,396.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $104,082.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

