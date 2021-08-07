Renewable Energy Group, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.64 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $4.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.44. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on REGI. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.74. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 409.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 70,117 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $581,699.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,155.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,494 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

