Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

Shares of REGI stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,139. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,614 shares of company stock worth $3,369,494 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on REGI shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

