Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on REGI. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. US Capital Advisors restated a hold rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an in-line rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.86.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $60.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,139. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $581,699.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,494. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after acquiring an additional 641,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after acquiring an additional 505,944 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after acquiring an additional 487,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,728,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after acquiring an additional 377,978 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

