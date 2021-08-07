Renren (NYSE:RENN) versus LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Head to Head Contrast

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) and Renren (NYSE:RENN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LMP Automotive and Renren’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LMP Automotive $30.44 million 5.71 -$4.82 million N/A N/A Renren $18.11 million 12.33 -$19.22 million N/A N/A

LMP Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Renren.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of LMP Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Renren shares are held by institutional investors. 40.9% of LMP Automotive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Renren shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LMP Automotive and Renren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LMP Automotive -8.20% 20.32% 7.11% Renren N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LMP Automotive and Renren, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LMP Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

LMP Automotive has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renren has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LMP Automotive beats Renren on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Renren

Renren Inc. engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Oak Pacific Interactive and changed its name to Renren Inc. in December 2010. Renren Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

