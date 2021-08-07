REPO (REPO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One REPO coin can now be bought for about $0.0567 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, REPO has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $56,456.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00047202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00146718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.00160298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,617.21 or 0.99940987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002842 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.58 or 0.00807873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,353 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.