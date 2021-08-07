Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Raised to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €10.60 ($12.47) price target on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on REPYY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repsol from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Repsol presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of REPYY stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.28. Repsol has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $13.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a $0.7158 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

