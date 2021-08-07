Request (REQ) Price Up 17.6% Over Last Week

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Request coin can currently be bought for about $0.0686 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $68.59 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00055329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.02 or 0.00859338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00099705 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00041102 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (REQ) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. Request’s official website is request.network . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.