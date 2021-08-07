Research Analysts Set Expectations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $13.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.15. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 1.53%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $150.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 157.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.08 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at $55,806,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.