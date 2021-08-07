ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

ResMed stock traded up $7.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.69. The company had a trading volume of 718,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,509. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $277.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CLSA cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,774 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,386. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

