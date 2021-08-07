Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Stake Lessened by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the first quarter worth $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 15.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 76.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 80.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $172.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.68 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Resources Connection Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

