Reviewing AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Nutrien’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions -20.22% -6.30% -2.29% Nutrien 2.91% 5.62% 2.67%

AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutrien has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.3% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Nutrien shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.4% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Nutrien shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Nutrien’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions $157.64 million 0.65 -$53.71 million ($0.67) -2.93 Nutrien $20.91 billion 1.62 $459.00 million $1.80 33.06

Nutrien has higher revenue and earnings than AgroFresh Solutions. AgroFresh Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutrien, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AgroFresh Solutions and Nutrien, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nutrien 1 2 9 0 2.67

AgroFresh Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.08%. Nutrien has a consensus price target of $65.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.36%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Nutrien.

Summary

Nutrien beats AgroFresh Solutions on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops. The company supports growers, packers, and retailers to enhance produce freshness and quality while reducing waste. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in near-harvest management of pome fruit, blueberries, and cherries; FreshCloud, a digital technology service platform of produce monitoring and screening solutions; LandSpring, a 1-MCP technology targeted to transplanted vegetable seedlings; and RipeLock, a packaging technology solution for fruits and vegetables. In addition, the company offers fungicides, disinfectants, coatings, and packinghouse equipment for the citrus market. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

