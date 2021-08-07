Reviewing E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) & Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) and Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.3% of Inovalon shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of E2open Parent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Inovalon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

E2open Parent has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovalon has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for E2open Parent and Inovalon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 0 1 2 0 2.67 Inovalon 1 2 4 0 2.43

E2open Parent presently has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 23.22%. Inovalon has a consensus target price of $32.29, indicating a potential downside of 17.28%. Given E2open Parent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than Inovalon.

Profitability

This table compares E2open Parent and Inovalon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent N/A N/A N/A Inovalon 5.55% 11.72% 4.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares E2open Parent and Inovalon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $330.01 million 6.08 -$37.13 million N/A N/A Inovalon $667.52 million 9.12 $22.58 million $0.48 81.31

Inovalon has higher revenue and earnings than E2open Parent.

Summary

Inovalon beats E2open Parent on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

