Reviewing Stem (NYSE:STEM) and CAE (NYSE:CAE)

CAE (NYSE:CAE) and Stem (NYSE:STEM) are both mid-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CAE and Stem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAE 0 3 7 0 2.70 Stem 0 0 4 0 3.00

CAE currently has a consensus target price of $39.89, indicating a potential upside of 28.43%. Stem has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.74%. Given Stem’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stem is more favorable than CAE.

Profitability

This table compares CAE and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE -1.35% 4.94% 1.69% Stem N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.3% of CAE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CAE and Stem’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAE $2.26 billion 4.36 -$35.77 million $0.36 86.28 Stem N/A N/A -$112.63 million N/A N/A

CAE has higher revenue and earnings than Stem.

Summary

CAE beats Stem on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAE

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally-enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software. Its Defence and Security segment offers training and mission support solutions for defense forces across multi-domain operations, and for government organizations responsible for public safety. The company's Healthcare segment provides integrated education and training solutions, including surgical and imaging simulations, curriculum, audiovisual and centre management platforms, and patient simulators to healthcare students and clinical professionals. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About Stem

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

